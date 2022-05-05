Madhya Pradesh high court acquits medico in girlfriend murder case, raps police
BHOPAL/JABALPUR: The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has acquitted a former medical student in the case of murder of his colleague and asked the state government to compensate him with ₹42 lakh for spending 4,740 days in jail.
According to the police charge-sheet, Chandresh Merskole, a final year MBBS student at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal and resident of Balaghat, was arrested on August 26, 2008 for allegedly killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a river near Pachmarhi.
Chandresh was arrested on the statement of a senior resident doctor at GMC, a prime witness in the case, who claimed that the accused asked him for a vehicle to go to Hoshangabad to dump the body. The doctor wrote to the then inspector general of police of Bhopal for action against Chandresh, according to the charge-sheet.
On the basis of his statement, a Bhopal court sentenced Chandresh to life imprisonment on July 31, 2009. Chandresh filed an appeal in the high court.
A division bench of justices Atul Sreedharan and Sunita Yadav acquitted him and said, “The conduct of the police is malicious and the investigation has been done with the intention of securing the conviction of the appellant for an offence he didn’t commit and perhaps for shielding the doctor whose involvement in this offence is strongly suspected though there is no material to hold affirmatively against him as he was not on trial.”
The court said that the case was “deliberately botched up” and the appellant falsely implicated to “protect, perhaps, the actual perpetrators” of the offence who may have been known to the higher echelons of the state police.
“Under the circumstances, the appeal succeeds and the judgment of conviction imposing on the appellant, the sentence of rigorous imprisonment for life for the offence of murder and three years for an offence of disappearance of evidence is set aside. The appellant shall be at liberty forthwith,” the court said.
The court said the appellant, a Gond tribal, who got admission in a state-run medical college thanks to affirmative action (tribal reservation) in the Constitution, was on the verge of becoming a doctor when he was implicated in the case.
“On account of this case, his entire life has been thrown into disarray. He has spent 4,740 days in jail. In the facts and circumstances unique to this case, we award the appellant a compensation of ₹42 lakhs which shall be paid within 90 days,” court said and allowed the appellant to proceed against the malicious prosecution.
Bhopal police commissioner, Makrand Deoskar, said they are yet to receive the judgement but they will surely follow the instruction of the court.
-
Rural parts of Pune report higher vaccination rate than urban areas
From the last few days, vaccination rate at rural areas in Pune is higher than that of city areas, according to the data furnished from CoWin app. Pune rural has seen over 11,741 jabs on May 4 against 5,632 jabs in urban areas of Pune district. Speaking about the numbers in urban areas, Dr Suryakant Deokar,PMC immunisation officer said that in the PMC limits, first and second dose beneficiaries have received their jabs.
-
Improve work culture, complete work on time: Minister
UP public works department minister Jitin Prasada instructed PWD engineers to improve the work culture on Thursday. Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Mohansarai-Varanasi road, he directed the departmental engineer to expedite work. He also met MLAs. He instructed officials to get the work completed as fast as possible. Prasada directed the departmental engineers to ensure high quality as per the standard in the construction work of roads.
-
Pune district reports 58 new Covid cases on Thursday
As per the state health department, Pune district on Thursday reported 58 more cases of Covid-19. No deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,568 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,614 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,453,742 Covid cases.
-
‘Proper hand hygiene can cut HAIs by 50%’
The risk of hospital-acquired infections (also called healthcare associated infections - HAIs) can be reduced by 50% with proper hand hygiene, said experts of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Chief medical superintendent, Professor Gaurav Agarwal, SGPGIMS was addressing a campaign organised by the Infection Control Cell of the SGPGIMS. One of the 17 deaths among hospitalised patients is due to hospital-acquired infections. This can be reduced with a bit of care and superior hand hygiene.
-
Akhilesh mocks Shivpal’s talk of teaming up with Azam
Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and his talks of alliance with jailed party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. Last week, Shivpal Yadav had attacked Akhilesh in Farrukhabad over Azam Khan and hinted at forming a front with the latter after his release from jail. Akhilesh said injustice had been meted out to Azam Khan and his family.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics