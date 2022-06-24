Madhya Pradesh police inspector dies by suicide after shooting woman cop
A 57-year-old police inspector shot at and injured a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Indore police control room (PCR) before shooting himself dead, police said.
The police inspector, who was posted at the Shyamla Hills police station, Bhopal, died on the spot while the woman ASI, posted at PCR, Indore, received minor injuries on one ear. The ASI was rushed to the hospital where her condition is said to be stable.
A police official who was present at the spot said that the inspector was on a three-day leave and was seen in an argument just before the shooting. The officer, who did not want to be named, said, “After the fight, the inspector was apologising to her and requesting to forgive him. The inspector was repeatedly saying that it would ruin his life and that please forgive him for the sake of his family. However, the ASI was not paying any attention to his plea. Before anyone could react, he took out his service pistol, which was already loaded with bullets, and shot at her and later died by suicide in front of more than two dozen police personnel.”
While police officials have said that the two were in a relationship, the ASI said that there was a disagreement on money worth ₹7 lakh.
“Prima facie, it was a matter of love –affair. The inspector was in Indore for two days. He reached the police control room in the afternoon to meet the ASI. They had a fight over some issue. The inspector shot at her with his service pistol but the woman saved herself. Later, he shot himself and died on the spot,” said Indore commissioner of police, HN Mishra.
Meanwhile, the ASI said she purchased an SUV from the inspector and gave ₹7 lakh to him but the inspector was not ready to transfer the car. The woman also filed a complaint with Bhopal police officers about it. The ASI told the police that the inspector had come to threaten her asking her to withdraw the complaint but she was not ready to do that.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;
Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,
Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,
ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
