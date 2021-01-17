Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP
The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested eight people on charges of abducting and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl for three days, officials said.
Police have identified the eight accused as residents of Umaria. They are Akash Singh, Rahul Kushwaha, Paras Soni, Manu Kewat, Onkar Rai, Eitendra Singh, Rajnish Choudhary and Rohit Yadav. The police are yet to identify one of the accused.
They were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence.
Umaria superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Shahwal said the girl was in trauma and being counselled.
"A Class 9 student, the girl had come to Umaria from Jabalpur to meet her mother on January 10. On January 11, two men, Akash and Rahul, met her in a market. They asked her to join them for a lunch. They took the girl to a forest and raped her," said Shahwal.
"They reached a dhaba where they held her hostage for the whole night. Later, Dhaba owner Paras Soni and four others raped her. The girl requested the accused to allow her to go. The girl was sent to her home in a truck. She shared her trauma with the truck driver, Rohit Yadav, but instead of informing police, the driver raped her. The truck driver left her near a toll plaza on Umaria-Katni road. She flagged down another truck and the unidentified driver too raped her. The girl somehow reached her home on January 13 and informed the police," he added.
Police are investigating the matter and are on the lookout for the unidentified truck driver.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
- The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A security guard and a sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in MP
- Yadav has shown through for his commitment while managing the crowd of patients and visitors at the hospital without taking a single leave since March 2020, said a hospital official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retd Air Force officer was drugged in MP before set on fire, 6 arrested
- The accused confessed to their crime and said they killed Sahu over a dispute over ₹5 crore that the deceased was demanding from Naresh Gurjar, one of the main accused, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader’s remark on girls’ reproductive age backfires, BJP seeks apology
- A senior BJP leader said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders continue to insult women but the Congress high command remains silent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chouhan emphasises police action in recovery of missing girls, women
- The DGP stated eloping with boyfriends as one of the reasons behind the disappearance of girls and women in urban areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in MP village go on digging spree in hope to find Mughal-era treasure
- People found ancient coins on the bank of river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpura village a few days ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Madhya Pradesh, organisations seek to stop Covaxin trial
- Covaxin is India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh govt to adopt Kerala's Responsible Tourism Mission model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fog, chill in parts of MP; Bhopal, many other areas get rain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies by suicide, kin seek case under MP religious conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP anti-conversion law comes into effect: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after participating in Covid-19 vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox