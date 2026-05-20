Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved projects and welfare measures of ₹30,055 crore, including allocations for pension schemes, crop insurance and labour welfare, besides clearing the state transfer policy for 2026. MP cabinet clears projects, welfare schemes of ₹30,055 crore

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat.

According to an official statement, the cabinet approved ₹15,184.42 crore for pension schemes for senior citizens, widows and differently-abled persons for the next five years.

It also approved ₹11,608.47 crore for continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31 to provide compensation to farmers for crop loss or damage.

Under the scheme, the state government will bear the difference amount to ensure eligible farmers receive a minimum compensation of ₹1,000 per season.

The Cabinet also approved the state transfer policy for 2026 and relaxed the ban on transfers from June 1 to June 15.

According to the policy, transfers in cases involving spouses posted separately and employees suffering from serious illnesses will be kept outside the prescribed transfer quota.

The government sanctioned ₹1,779.07 crore for labour welfare schemes, ₹593.24 crore for revised costs of group water supply schemes in Seoni and Dewas districts, and ₹373.38 crore for the operation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis in Bhopal.

It also approved ₹360 crore for implementing the Public Service Guarantee Act and ₹156 crore for women and child safety schemes, including Child Helpline, POCSO victim support and Shaurya Dal initiatives.

The Child Helpline scheme would be expanded to newly-created districts, including Niwari, Maihar, Pandhurna and Mauganj, besides adding new railway station and bus stand help desks, according to the statement.

The cabinet further approved revised administrative sanctions for the Bandol group water supply scheme in Seoni and the Nemawar group water supply scheme in Dewas due to the inclusion of additional villages and the expansion of tap water infrastructure under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Officials said the decisions were aimed at accelerating development and strengthening welfare measures across the state.

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