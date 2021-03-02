MP lawyer held for sending indecent message to magistrate, morphing her photo

The family of a 37-year-old lawyer arrested in Madhya Pradesh last month for allegedly sending an “indecent message” to a magistrate on her birthday on January 28 and morphing her picture has accused police and Ratlam district bar of framing him.

Vijay Kumar Yadav’s family has moved the Madhya Pradesh high court after lower courts rejected his bail twice. His brother, Jai Singh, said Yadav was framed for speaking up for the poor and questioning the working of the police and the District Bar Association. “He lodged a complaint against three magistrates including the madam, who lodged a complaint against him... He also sent a notice to the police superintendent of police... As my brother served the people free of cost and fought against injustice, the association debarred him. He was targeted by the association and police.”

Gaurav Tiwari, the police superintendent, said Yadav sent an indecent birthday message to the magistrate and also edited her picture after downloading it from her Facebook account. He added Yadav posted the picture on a birthday card. “Later, the system officer of the district court lodged a complaint...” Tiwari said Yadav was arrested on February 8 under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections related to cheating, forgery of valuable items, forgery for purpose of cheating, and under the Information Technology Act for downloading and editing the picture without the magistrate’s consent. He added Yadav also had the picture printed in a magazine he runs.

Public prosecutor Vimal Chhipani, who opposed Yadav’s bail application, accused the lawyer of sexually harassing the magistrate by sending her the indecent message. “Yadav has insulted both judiciary and advocates. He always created a nuisance. He wrote cheap and indecent stories on his blog and always insulted women.”

District Bar Association secretary Pankaj Billala called Yadav an indecent man, who allegedly used legal knowledge to suppress people and to terrorise them. “He started practising two years ago. His activities always offended the people in the court... we debarred him from the association a year ago.”