MP lawyer held for sending indecent message to magistrate, morphing her photo
The family of a 37-year-old lawyer arrested in Madhya Pradesh last month for allegedly sending an “indecent message” to a magistrate on her birthday on January 28 and morphing her picture has accused police and Ratlam district bar of framing him.
Vijay Kumar Yadav’s family has moved the Madhya Pradesh high court after lower courts rejected his bail twice. His brother, Jai Singh, said Yadav was framed for speaking up for the poor and questioning the working of the police and the District Bar Association. “He lodged a complaint against three magistrates including the madam, who lodged a complaint against him... He also sent a notice to the police superintendent of police... As my brother served the people free of cost and fought against injustice, the association debarred him. He was targeted by the association and police.”
Also Read | Mumbai real estate developer arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage
Gaurav Tiwari, the police superintendent, said Yadav sent an indecent birthday message to the magistrate and also edited her picture after downloading it from her Facebook account. He added Yadav posted the picture on a birthday card. “Later, the system officer of the district court lodged a complaint...” Tiwari said Yadav was arrested on February 8 under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections related to cheating, forgery of valuable items, forgery for purpose of cheating, and under the Information Technology Act for downloading and editing the picture without the magistrate’s consent. He added Yadav also had the picture printed in a magazine he runs.
Public prosecutor Vimal Chhipani, who opposed Yadav’s bail application, accused the lawyer of sexually harassing the magistrate by sending her the indecent message. “Yadav has insulted both judiciary and advocates. He always created a nuisance. He wrote cheap and indecent stories on his blog and always insulted women.”
District Bar Association secretary Pankaj Billala called Yadav an indecent man, who allegedly used legal knowledge to suppress people and to terrorise them. “He started practising two years ago. His activities always offended the people in the court... we debarred him from the association a year ago.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP lawyer held for sending indecent message to magistrate, morphing her photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 24-year-old man killed by his brothers-in law in alleged hate crime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series
- A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up
- The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who worshipped Godse joins Cong; ‘now Gandhian’, says party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principal booked under anti-conversion law in MP: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 youths killed in a car accident in Indore after party
- An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra
- The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal uses AI-supported cameras to ensure masking, social distancing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style
- Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader among four booked for abduction, rape of 19-yr-old in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox