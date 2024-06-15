Neighbours beat elderly man to death after his grandson elopes with girl in MP

Bhopal: An elderly man belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community was allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district after his grandson eloped with the neighbour’s daughter, a minor, police said. (Representative Photo)

A resident of Parsona village, Atar Singh Yadav, 76, was attacked by his neighbours – Rajesh Bhadoria, Sonu Bhadoria, Komal Bhadoriya and Bheem Bhadoriya – with sticks and axe on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said police.

The accused asked Yadav about the whereabouts of their daughter who allegedly ran away with Yadav’s grandson a few days ago, said Asit Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Bhind district.

The SP said that the police came to know about the incident on Friday morning and arrested three persons in connection, while one other is absconding.

“A week ago, Yadav’s minor grandson ran away with Rajesh Bhadoriya’s daughter. He was upset and threatened dire consequences. Fearing an attack, the family members left the house to stay at their relative’s place. Yadav and his son Prahlad Singh Yadav were at home on Thursday night when four accused threatened Prahlad and asked for the whereabouts of their daughter”, SP Asit said.

However, Prahlad also ran away to save his life, but when he returned home on Friday morning, he found his father dead, said police.

Speaking to media persons, Sajeev Pathal, additional superintendent of police (ASP), said that the accused dragged the elderly man out of his house to the road and started beating him with sticks and axe, killing him on the spot. “Hearing the screams, the villagers went to help but backed away after seeing weapons in their hands. The villagers informed about the incident to Yadav’s family over the phone”, said Pathak.

In the postmortem, the cause of death is stated to be injuries and shock, he said. Three accused – Sonu Bhadoria, Komal Bhadoriya and Bheem Bhadoriya – have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, while Rajesh Bhadoriya is absconding, Pathak said.