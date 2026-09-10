Chhatarpur, An infant and another minor girl were killed while a woman was injured after their house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Thursday. Two minor girls killed, woman injured as house collapses in MP's Chhatarpur

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Hinota police station area.

Hema Kevat was sleeping inside the 'kutcha' house with her two-month-old daughter Shivangi and 14-year-old sister-in-law Rachna. As the house collapsed, all three got trapped under the debris, Lavkush Nagar Sub Divisional Officer of Police Naveen Dubey told reporters.

Shivangi and Rachna died in the incident, while Hema sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital in Chhatarpur, located about 100 km from the spot, he said.

Doctors said Hema was brought to the hospital in a serious condition, but her health has since improved and she is undergoing treatment. The woman suffered serious injuries to her abdomen and legs, Dr Ravi Soni from the hospital said.

After receiving information about the incident, Chandla MLA and Minister of State for Forests Dilip Ahirwar visited the injured woman at the hospital and enquired about her treatment.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Ahirwar announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 from his side to the bereaved family and assured them of further help from the government and administration, including assistance for rebuilding the collapsed house.

The incident occurred during the monsoon season, he noted, stressing the need to remain alert about houses vulnerable to collapse.

Hema's mother-in-law Phoola said her son Ram Ratan had gone to Mathura for work when the incident occurred.

"Late at night, my sister came to us in a state of panic and woke us up, saying that everyone had been buried," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.