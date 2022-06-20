Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Uma Bharti spots saffron flag outside MP liquor vend, gets cops to remove it
Uma Bharti spots saffron flag outside MP liquor vend, gets cops to remove it

Former chief minister Uma Bharti said she was sad and ashamed to see a saffron flag outside a liquor shop in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh
Former chief minister Uma Bharti continued with her journey only after local police personnel removed the saffron flag from the liquor vend. (Twitter/umasribharti)
Former chief minister Uma Bharti continued with her journey only after local police personnel removed the saffron flag from the liquor vend.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByBhojraj Raghuvanshi

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Monday lost her cool after she spotted a saffron flag on a liquor vend in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.

The former chief minister, who is campaigning against liquor consumption was going to Piplanarayanwar when she saw a saffron flag on a liquor shop. She stopped the car and pulled up local police officers. Uma Bharti called it an insult to the saffron flag.

Bharti continued with her journey only after local police personnel removed the flag. She later detailed the incident on Twitter.

“I am sad and ashamed that a liquor shop was opened by putting a saffron flag. I have asked police and administration to take action,” she said.

Bharti, who stopped at a local temple, said she prayed for a massive BJP win in the local body and panchayat elections and declared that she will continue to campaign against liquor consumption in her personal capacity. “After the elections, if the state government will not change the liquor policy, I will run people’s campaign against it,” she added.

On June 14, Bharti threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha town in Niwari district, while in March she hurled a stone at a vend in Bhopal’s Azad Nagar.

