e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bihar lightning strike toll mounts to 95

Bihar lightning strike toll mounts to 95

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:18 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

PATNA

The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning in Bihar increased to 95 early on Friday amid warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.

On Thursday, the state’s disaster management department had put the death toll at 83.

According to a statement put out by the department, deaths in lighting strikes took place in 24 of the total 32 districts in the state, with Gopalganj accounting for the maximum number of casualties (13). Ten persons in the district were injured, of which three were referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) in a critical condition.

In Khagaria, locals blocked National Highway 107 for two hours and disrupted vehicular traffic to press their demand for compensation for their cattle killed due to lightning. Over 60 cattle died in lightning in the district.

According to the DMD, more than 200 people have died due to thunderstorms and lightning in the state since March this year.

Reports from districts said more than 40 people were injured and admitted to hospitals. The lightning has also caused widespread damage to houses.

Most of the victims were farmers working in their fields when the lightning stuck.

“In peak summer, when rain comes in contact with the baking earth, heat is transferred and lighting strikes begin within half an hour to three hours,” said a weather expert.

top news
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In