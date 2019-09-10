Bikaner truck driver fined Rs 1.41 lakh in Delhi

cities

A Rajasthan man was fined ₹1.41 lakh for violating several traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicle Act in Delhi on September 5. The truck was seized and released by Delhi court on Tuesday after payment of penalties, according to the truck driver.

Bikaner’s Harman Ram Bhambhu, owner of a truck (No. RJ07GD0237), was fined for overloading and violation of registration certificate and permit rules. “My driver was fined on September 5 in Delhi when he went to deliver silica sand to a costumer,” he said. “It took us five days to arrange the money and we made the payment on September 9 after which the vehicle was released.”

Earlier, a truck driver of Odisha’s Sambalpur district was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating several traffic rules on September 3.

Bhambhu, who lives in Thakuriasar village of Shridungargarh tehsil, said the traffic authorities penalised his driver ₹20,000 for first one tonne, and Rs 2,000 for every additional tonne, making it ₹48,000; and ₹10,000 each for RC and permit violations. This made it ₹70,800. The owner was also fined the same amount, making a total of ₹1,41,600.

In July, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to tighten the traffic rules and regulations and impose stricter punishments for violation in a bid to improve road safety.

In a similar incident, Delhi resident Dinesh Madan, who was riding a scooter, was issued a challan of Rs 23,000 near a district court in Gurugram on Monday. Traffic experts said that the increase in the penalties will eventually discourage commuters from violating traffic rules, going by the experience of countries that had implemented such strict rules.

However the amended MV act has not been implemented in Rajasthan because the state government is reviewing the penalty provisions. Till, then the old penalty provisions are applicable.

Despite many attempts, traffic police officials could not be reached for comment.

