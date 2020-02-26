Bikers snatch laptop bag from 36-year-old man in Sector 18

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 19:08 IST

Gurugram: Two unidentified men, riding a motorcycle, allegedly snatched a bag containing a laptop from a 36-year-old man while he was waiting for a public transport in Sector 18, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Rajvir Verma, the victim, is a native of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and resident of Agra. The incident took place on Monday when he came to Gurugram to attend a meeting at a private insurance company in Sector 18.

In a police complaint, Verma alleged that after the meeting got over he came out of the company’s office. “I was waiting for a bus on the roadside. I was carrying my office bag. Suddenly, two men who were wearing helmets came on a motorcycle. One of them snatched away my bag and fled the spot. There was no registration number plate on the motorcycle,” he said.

“The bag contained my laptop, keys of my car and visiting cards,” the victim said.

According to the police, they are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The police said that the suspects were riding a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle

Vikas Bhola, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 17/18 police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 17/18 police station on Tuesday, the police said.

This is the third incident of snatching reported in the city in the past three days. On Sunday, two bikers had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 23-year-old man near Rockland hospital in Manesar. When the man began chasing the snatchers, one of them had allegedly pulled out a countrymade gun to threaten him. On the same day, two unidentified motorcyclists had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a man in Sector 8, IMT Manesar.