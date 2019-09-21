BJP leader attempts self immolation at party MLAs’ office

cities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Zila Panchayat member Shashi Tyagi made a futile attempt to immolate herself at the office of the party`s Deoband MLA Brijesh Singh on Saturday afternoon. Timely intervention of police and party officials saved her and she has been admitted in district hospital of Saharanpur after sustaining minor injuries during ruckus.

Tyagi had accused MLA Brijesh Singh of implicating her father, uncle and other relatives in false cases and had alleged that under pressure of the MLA, police were conducting raids against her relatives. She announced self immolation on Saturday if her complaints were not heard and resolved.

A police team led by circle officer of Deoband Chob Singh reached Tyagi`s house on Saturday morning to persuade her to withdraw her announcement. The CO said that she dodged the police team and reached the MLA`s office where she poured kerosene on herself but cops and party officials present their foiled her attempt.

Singh said that she was admitted to Deoband health centre from where she was shifted to district hospital of Saharanpur. “SP( Rural) of Saharanpur met her in the hospital and further action in the case would be taken as per the direction of the officials,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, MLA Brijesh Kumar said that the charges levelled against him were baseless and police were taking action on the basis of their investigation. He said he had nothing to do with it.

Party sources said that Tyagi and MLA Brijesh Singh were rivals and did not t miss any opportunity to sabotage each other. The matter has also been reported to the party high command which has sought a report on the issue.

Shahasi Tyagi had said on Friday that she apprised the party`s western UP chief Ashwani Tyagi about the issue but nothing was done. Ashwani Tyagi was called to seek his comments but the phone calls remained unanswered .

