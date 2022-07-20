BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri booked for 'abusing' Telangana chief minister: Report
A case was registered here against BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, police said on Wednesday.
The case was registered at Saroornagar police station on the complaint of an advocate, who accused the Lok Sabha member of using derogatory and abusive words against the Chief Minister of Telangana at a press meet conducted by Arvind along with BJP party cadre here on July 13, a police release said.
During the press meet, the BJP MP abused the Telangana Chief Minister and the disparaging words used against such a respected person amounts to degrading his image in public at large in order to incite disaffection towards the government, the complainant alleged.
The words were intentionally meant against the Telangana CM, to create feeling of enmity, the advocate said and sought legal action against Arvind, police said.
Basing on the complaint, after taking permission from a local court, a case under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and an investigation is underway, police said adding, "We will issue notice".
