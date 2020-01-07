BJP plans water and electricity subsidy to counter AAP’s sops

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:57 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to promise more subsidy in power and water tariffs in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the assembly elections to counter the subsidies provided by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

The party said it has “fulfilled” its election promise regarding regularising unauthorised colonies, made during the assembly elections in 2015, as the Centre has started the process to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 such colonies.

Speaking about the Sankalp Patra or vision document, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “We will not stop the subsidy people are getting in water and power. We will not only give more subsidies but also ensure that people get clean drinking water in their homes. Currently, people are getting poisonous water. We will give 25,000 litres of free water. We will also ensure that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) doesn’t suffer any loss.”

He added, “We will give five times more benefits then what the Arvind Kejriwal government is promising. In fact, whatever we promise, will be for 60 months (five years) and not for just two-three months.”

The party has been attacking the AAP government on the water issue, as it is one of the most important schemes implemented by the ruling party. “There is a need to counter their (AAP’s) claim and tell people about the mismanagement of the DJB and how little has been done to ensure quality of piped water,” a senior BJP leader said.

Water quality had become a flashpoint between the Delhi government and the Centre recently after the water samples collected from Delhi failed the quality test conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the “supply of drinking water” is the biggest problem in Delhi while addressing rally at the Ramlila Ground last month.

In its 2013 manifesto, BJP had promised to cut electricity tariff by 30% if it comes to power. In 2015, it promised a reduction in rates of electricity and rationalisation of water tariff, without specifying the percentage.

The party’s manifesto committee, headed by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, has sought suggestions from party members regarding key issues for the manifesto. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is the party person in charge of Delhi elections, held a meeting with the election manifesto committee members and senior leaders to discuss the issues which the party plans to mention in its vision document.

Also, Union minister Smriti Irani had recently flagged off a campaign to collect suggestions from the people for the party’s manifesto.

The vision document is expected to be released in the next few days, unlike 2015 when it was released just four days before polling day.

Senior BJP leaders said the vision document will focus on Delhi’s development, especially infrastructure.

“We are working on it. The document will focus on the overall development of the city. For the past five years, the Kejriwal government has stalled all development projects, especially road infrastructure. This government has not planned any new flyover or underpass,” Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly and co-convenor of the manifesto committee, said.

Although the BJP had promised homes to slum dwellers in 2015, the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, wahan Makan’ or in-situ redevelopment promise is likely to find mention this time as well.

Tiwari said the Yamuna Riverfront redevelopment will also be an important election promise.

BJP leaders said the party has carried out development work in the city and fulfilled some of its poll promises despite not being in power in Delhi. The decision to confer ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, completion of Eastern and Western peripheral expressways and other road infrastructure projects to decongest the city are some of the promises the party has delivered on, a senior leader said.