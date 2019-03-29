BJP trying to tamper EVMs in Nagpur, says Congress candidate

The Congress candidate from Nagpur, Nana Patole, on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to manipulate EVM machines in favour of its candidate in Nagpur.

Talking to mediapersons in the evening, Patole said CCTV cameras of storerooms in south Nagpur and central Nagpur were deliberately switched off, along with LED displays, when the EVM machines were carried in a truck on Wednesday. To substantiate his allegations, he produced a video clip before the press.

“We have lodged a complaint with the returning officer in this regard and also brought it to the notice of the chief election commission and the state election officer,” he informed, and said a team from his party would verify whether those EVM machines were tampered with or not.

Patole said BJP symbols were plastered on the trucks in which the EVM machines were brought to keep in storerooms. “How can my BJP rival, Nitin Gadkari, claim that he will win with a margin of five lakh votes? It indicates that the ruling party can manipulate the EVM machines,” he pointed out.

The district collector and district returning officer, Ashwin Mudgal, however, denied the allegations and maintained that the CCTV cameras were working during the period mentioned by Patole.

“The display may have gone off due to some technical reason. But the CCTV cameras of the storerooms are on,” he further claimed.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 04:20 IST