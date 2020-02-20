e-paper
BJP will retain ties with SAD: Nadda

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Punjab
         

AMRITSAR/BATHINDA

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party would retain its ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as both are old allies and had remained together even in troubled times.

After meeting former Punjab chief minister and the SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at his village Badal in Muktsar district, Nadda visited the holy city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath.

In an informal talk with the media at the Golden Temple, he said, their alliance with the SAD is strong. BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi accompanied him.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office-bearers honoured the BJP chief him with a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) and a replica of the Golden Temple.

Earlier in the day, Nadda called on Badal to invite him for his son’s wedding.

This was Nadda’s first visit to Punjab after becoming party president and also his first meeting with Badal.

