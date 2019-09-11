BMC’s ₹177-cr concrete solution to city’s potholes and bad roads

cities

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is getting flak for bad condition of roads across Mumbai now plans to concretise pothole-prone roads, mostly in the island city. The work worth ₹176.52 crore will start after the monsoon.

The roads, mostly in Grant Road, Worli, Byculla and Sion, have been picked as they have potholes and bad patches in excess. A senior engineer associated with the project said concretisation will ensure roads become durable. “We hardly get any pothole-related complaint from SV road in the western suburbs, as it has been concretised. Also P D’Mello road in south Mumbai, which was built 30-40 years ago, is still in good condition. Taking our pothole-free Mumbai goal ahead, we will concretise roads in phases,” he said.

While concrete roads are often meant to last at least 30-40 years, they are damaged owing to various factors. The official said a contractor is liable for the road during the defect liability period (DLP), but his responsibility ends if the road has to be dug up for any work. “Between 2016 and 2019, we reduced the DLP to five years from the earlier 10 years for concrete roads, which was later increased to 10 years this year.”

In most cases, especially in south Mumbai, there are old utilities of BEST and storm water drains which are not even mapped. “After we lay the roads, we have to dig them owing to problems related to the utilities. As it is a VIP area, we allow trenching to avoid any disruption in services. We do impose a penalty, but the road is damaged and cannot be restored to its earlier form,” he said. Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, who heads the department, said, “We have floated tenders to appoint a consultant to study the utility ducts in the city, which will help in the long run to avoid potholes on concrete roads.”

The BMC floated tenders to map utilities, prepare designs for ducts and trench-free pavements. Activist Sanjay Gaharwar, senior principal scientist at Central Road Research Institute, said, “Concrete roads are definitely meant to last for over 30-40 years, if left undisturbed. They are rigid in nature and so are less prone to potholes. Utility shifting is essential and technology should be used to map them.”

