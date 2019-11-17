e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

BMC’s mayoral elections: Sena remains confident

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:53 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

While the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to join hands to form the government in the state, the new political equation is likely to have an impact on this week’s mayoral elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Winning mayoral election is significant as it gives power in Asia’s richest civic body.

Similar to the scenario in the state, the ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are on the verge of collapse, as the Sena is expecting support from the Congress and NCP. The BJP will not field its candidate, as it may not get support from any other major party.

The election for the post of mayor – the first citizen of Mumbai – is on November 22. Monday is the last day to file nominations. Candidates are from among the 227 BMC corporators.

The Shiv Sena is the single largest party in the BMC with 94 corporators, followed by the BJP at 83, Congress (28), NCP (8) Samajwadi Party (6), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (1) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (2).

The Shiv Sena has been enjoying a majority in the civic body over two decades and has its sitting mayor and deputy mayor – Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Hemangi Worlikar.

The tenure for both the posts is 30 months. It ended in September, but was extended till November 21 owing to the Assembly elections. The BJP had supported Mahadeshwar.

Corporators from the Shiv Sena in the race are Yashwant Jadhav, Mangesh Satamkar, Ashish Chemburkar, Vishaka Raut and Kishori Pednekar.

A Sena corporator said, “We have the highest number of corporators, and we do not need support from anyone for the mayoral elections. The final name will be decided by Monday morning.”

BJP MP and corporator Manoj Kotak said, “We will not field a candidate for mayoral elections as we don’t have the numbers today. The party high command will decide on the support.”

“We might not put up a candidate against the Sena, considering there is still hope that the Sena may join hands with the BJP,” said a senior BJP leader.

The Congress is likely to put up its candidate. The party may, however, withdraw the candidature once there is clarity on state-level alliance.

Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said, “We passed a resolution on Sunday that the Congress high command in Delhi should take a final call on fielding a candidate.” Raja said, “I was contacted by the BJP seeking support, but I said we can’t, considering we are in the opposition.” “The statements are just to create confusion. They are misleading,” said BJP Spokesperson Niranjan Shetty.

“We will take a decision on the basis of what the Congress and NCP decide,” said SP MLA and corporator Rais Shaikh.

Sanjay Turde, the only corporator of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BMC, told HT: “We will decide after getting orders from Raj Thackeray.”

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities