BMC’s mayoral elections: Sena remains confident

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:53 IST

While the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to join hands to form the government in the state, the new political equation is likely to have an impact on this week’s mayoral elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Winning mayoral election is significant as it gives power in Asia’s richest civic body.

Similar to the scenario in the state, the ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are on the verge of collapse, as the Sena is expecting support from the Congress and NCP. The BJP will not field its candidate, as it may not get support from any other major party.

The election for the post of mayor – the first citizen of Mumbai – is on November 22. Monday is the last day to file nominations. Candidates are from among the 227 BMC corporators.

The Shiv Sena is the single largest party in the BMC with 94 corporators, followed by the BJP at 83, Congress (28), NCP (8) Samajwadi Party (6), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (1) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (2).

The Shiv Sena has been enjoying a majority in the civic body over two decades and has its sitting mayor and deputy mayor – Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Hemangi Worlikar.

The tenure for both the posts is 30 months. It ended in September, but was extended till November 21 owing to the Assembly elections. The BJP had supported Mahadeshwar.

Corporators from the Shiv Sena in the race are Yashwant Jadhav, Mangesh Satamkar, Ashish Chemburkar, Vishaka Raut and Kishori Pednekar.

A Sena corporator said, “We have the highest number of corporators, and we do not need support from anyone for the mayoral elections. The final name will be decided by Monday morning.”

BJP MP and corporator Manoj Kotak said, “We will not field a candidate for mayoral elections as we don’t have the numbers today. The party high command will decide on the support.”

“We might not put up a candidate against the Sena, considering there is still hope that the Sena may join hands with the BJP,” said a senior BJP leader.

The Congress is likely to put up its candidate. The party may, however, withdraw the candidature once there is clarity on state-level alliance.

Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said, “We passed a resolution on Sunday that the Congress high command in Delhi should take a final call on fielding a candidate.” Raja said, “I was contacted by the BJP seeking support, but I said we can’t, considering we are in the opposition.” “The statements are just to create confusion. They are misleading,” said BJP Spokesperson Niranjan Shetty.

“We will take a decision on the basis of what the Congress and NCP decide,” said SP MLA and corporator Rais Shaikh.

Sanjay Turde, the only corporator of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BMC, told HT: “We will decide after getting orders from Raj Thackeray.”