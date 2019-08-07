BMC to focus on 4-wheelers to curb illegal parking in Mumbai

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:23 IST

While cracking the whip on illegal parking by levying hefty fines, the Brihanmunbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to prioritise towing of four wheelers and other heavy vehicles over towing of two wheelers.

Officials said that illegally parked four wheelers and other heavy vehicles like school buses and trucks acquire a lot of space on the road adding on to the congestion.

The civic body is acting firmly and charging a hefty penalty of Rs 10,000 for parking illegally on the notified roads. Several citizens have pointed out that two wheelers are becoming a nuisance in the city.

A senior civic official said that parking slots for two wheelers compared to their numbers is way less. According to the Mumbai RTO, there are around 36 lakh vehicles in Mumbai as of 2019. Majority of these vehicles are two wheelers (21 lakh), the capacity of all the 29 public parking lots is merely 24,000 vehicles, the capacity for two wheelers is only 770.

The directions were given by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in his monthly review meeting held in July. A ward official who didn’t wished to be named said, “We get more complaints of four wheelers than two wheelers. Although, two wheelers are more in number, the heavy vehicles are the ones that take up most of the space on a congested road. However, the towing will depend on case basis.”

On June 19, Pardeshi directed all assistant commissioners in BMC’s 24 administrative wards to impose a fine of up to Rs 10, 000 on vehicle owners who park their cars within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots. The new fines were rolled out from July 7.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 18:59 IST