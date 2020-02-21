e-paper
BMC to rope in experts for hydro power plant at Vaitarna dam

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:18 IST
Sagar Pillai
Two months after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray approved the setting up of a hydro power generation plant at the Middle Vaitarna dam, located on the outskirts of the city, the civic body plans to rope in expert consultants for the project.

The civic body has now floated tenders to hire a consultant firm which will check the feasibility of the project and prepare a report. The power plant is expected to produce 25 mega watts of power.

The consultant will suggest how the project can be operated on a built, operate and transfer basis, that is, the contractor selected will build the plant, operate it for a few years and then transfer the same to BMC.

A senior civic official said, “The project will annually generate 65 million units of power and an annual benefit of nearly ₹30 crores is expected. There are plans to use the power generated from the plant to run electric buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Transport Supply (BEST) and power streetlights in the city. This will help address the financial problems of the cash-strapped BEST. Nearly 1,000 e-buses have to be rolled out in phases in the future.”

The official said there may be some technical challenges to the project as this is the first time that such a project is being implemented by the BMC and there will be more clarity on the plan once the consultant submits their report.

