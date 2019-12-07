BMC worker smashes wife’s head with grinding stone

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:06 IST

A 35-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife, a schoolteacher, at their Khandeshwar apartment early on Friday by smashing her head with a grinding stone.

The murder happened in front of the couple’s two daughters, aged six and four, said police.

According to the police, the accused, Nanasaheb Landge, would often fight with his wife, Kalpana, and was suspicious of her character.

“We have arrested him for murder,” said Yogesh More, senior inspector at Khandeshwar police station.

Landge had been working with BMC for only around six months.

Kalpana was a teacher at Ryan International’s St Joseph’s High School in Khanda Colony. She had been working there for three years.

The couple used to live on rent in Karanjade, but two months ago, Kalpana left home with her daughters and started staying in Saurabh Housing Society.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30am in the couple’s one-bedroom apartment in Sector-9 at Khanda Colony. Officials said Landge hit her on the head multiple times.

“As Landge was attacking his wife, their daughters woke up, hearing her screams. After the murder, Landge took the children to his parents’ house,” said an officer, requesting not to be named.

Landge showed up at his parents’ Sector-7 apartment and after he confessed to the murder, they informed the police and told him to surrender. Landge was arrested following an inquest panchnama at the couple’s third-floor apartment at Saurabh Housing Society.

The police found the woman’s body had been covered with her nightgown.

Neighbours said Landge usually kept to himself. “He never used to stay at home, but would visit at night. He would not interact with anyone,” a neighbour said.

“Kalpana used to often come to our house and sit as her daughters played with my children,” said a building resident.

“He [Landge] had a problem with her because she worked. Even though we have a policy of not answering phone calls during work, she was forced to answer his calls. At times, she had to talk to him on video call just to prove she is at work,” said a teacher at Kalpana’s school, requesting anonymity.