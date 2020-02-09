e-paper
BMM leader held for involvement in Dec 19 violence

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:02 IST
LUCKNOW The police on Sunday arrested Bahujan Muslim Mahasabha (BMM) national vice-president Md Tahir Siddiqui, who was named in different cases of unlawful assembly and rioting since the December 19 anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, which turned violent.

Tahir, who runs a computer centre, was arrested from his residence in Lucknow. He was also booked for allegedly setting the Hussainabad police post and some vehicles ablaze by throwing petrol bomb besides firing gun shots during the December 19 violence.

“He was named in December 19 FIR besides the cases registered in the last one month for violation of Section 144 CrPC due to Clock Tower protest. He is involved in instigating people for unlawful assembly,” said VC Tripathi, additional DCP (west).

“We are identifying the protesters involved in December 19 stir. Tahir was one of them. Probe suggests that he was also provoking people for Clock Tower protest,” he added.

