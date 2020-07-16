e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Book Cong MLA misusing Central ration: SAD

Book Cong MLA misusing Central ration: SAD

Senior SAD leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had written a letter to the PM recently demanding a central probe into large scale embezzlement

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order the registration of a criminal case against a Congress legislator who had stocked central ration meant for distribution among the poor in a Jalandhar hotel, besides officials who had allowed Congressmen to indulge in a multi-thousand crore central ration scam.

Senior SAD leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had written a letter to the PM recently demanding a central probe into large scale embezzlement and wrongful distribution of central ration meant for 1.4 crore people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“He said the chief minister should also hand over the case for investigation to the CBI or any other central agency as it is clear that Congress leaders have been misappropriating wheat and pulses sent by the centre to the state.” Cheema claimed that the Jalandhar legislator had admitted that he had kept the ration in a hotel

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In