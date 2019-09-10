Breast-reduction surgery takes off 11 kg from woman’s chest

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019

New Delhi

Surgeons removed 11kg of tissues from a 56-year-old woman’s chest after a “record” breast-reduction procedure at a city hospital last month.

The woman, who did not want to be named, walked upright for the first time after her pregnancy, saying “the doctors had “literally taken weight off her chest” .

Carrying extra 11 kgs would have felt like carrying four healthy newborns strapped to her chest every day.

“Breast reduction is thought of as a cosmetic procedure, but in this case it changed the quality of her life. This is a huge amount of tissue. She came to me with a lot of pain in the back and shoulders. Her breasts were so heavy that it impacted her mobility, she could not walk upright,” said Dr. Ajaya Kashyap, who operated on her in August-end.

The doctors claimed that was the biggest breast reduction surgery ever done.

“After the surgery, when we went through medical literature, we found that the biggest breast-reduction surgery was reported from the United States, where 15 pounds (6.8 kgs) of tissues were removed,” Dr Kashyap said.

Apart from improving the quality of her life, the surgery was necessary to prevent her from developing a permanent hunchback and a nerve compression. It can also lead to breathlessness.

“Due to the size of her breast, the bra straps would hurt her shoulders. The skin over the top of the bra created folds, the moisture in the folds lead to infections,” said Dr Kashyap.

The woman suffered from a rare condition called gigantomastia or excessive growth of the female breasts. “It is thought this happens because of increased sensitivity of the breast tissues to the female hormones. Not many people know about the condition or that breast reduction is the suggested treatment. So most people do not get diagnosed and treated. She had been suffering for years before learning about the surgical option from her friend who had undergone the surgery too,” he said.

She is happy to go shopping for normal clothes now. “I was wearing custom-made bra of K or L size. I had problem finding clothes that I could fit into. Now, I will be able to shop for regular clothes. It was impossible for me to lie down on my back. The biggest trouble was the constant back and shoulder pain. I feel much lighter now,” she said.

“Anyone with unusually large breast that lead to pain in the back, shoulder or neck or breathing troubles must immediately go to the doctor. Breast pain, redness and itchiness under the breast also should be checked out,” said Dr Kashyap.

Gigantomastia:

*Gigantomastia is a rare condition where breasts grow excessively

*There is no universally accepted definition; medical literature refers to it as excess of breast tissue

*It can occur spontaneously, during puberty or pregnancy, or while taking certain medications

*It is thought to be genetic and over-sensitivity of breast tissues to female hormones

*Symptoms include breast pain, skin ulcers or infections, posture problem, back pain and injury to nerves on the chest resulting in loss of nipple sensation

*During pregnancy, it is associated with decreased foetal growth

*Treatment includes breast reduction with or without hormonal therapy

