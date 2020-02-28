BSF soldier house attacked in Khajoori Khas

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:53 IST

New Delhi:

The residence of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was among the many buildings set on fire by armed mobs in the recent communal violence in north-east Delhi.

The BSF soldier, identified as Mohammad Anees, is posted in Odisha. He had joined service in 2013 and was previously posted in Jammu and Kashmir, his relatives said on Friday.

His father, uncle and two cousins were present at the house in Khajoori Khas on Tuesday when it was attacked by an armed mob. Anees’s mother and aunts had left for their village in Bihar’s Munger when they first heard about the violence on Sunday.

Anees’s cousin Mohammed Gulsher said they were rescued by the police and security officials.

BSF is one of the forces that has deployed personnel in north-east Delhi in the light of the communal violence.

“One of our cousins is about to get married in April and Anees himself is about to get married in May. The family had saved some money and kept it in the house. There was some gold jewellery too. It is all gone. The mob ransacked the house and set it ablaze,” Gulsher, an eyewitness, told HT.

He said, “The house has a nameplate that reads BSF. But that did not stop the crowd from attacking us. The family members somehow escaped and when they landed in the middle of the crowd, they were rescued by police and other officials.”

Asked if he had identified anyone in the crowd, Gulsher said that he could not.

