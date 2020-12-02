BSF team went 200m inside Pak territory to find mouth of tunnel

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:09 IST

Indian security forces in a recent operation went almost 200 metres inside Pakistan’s side to unearth a tunnel which was used by terrorists to infiltrate inside Indian territory, a top government official said on Tuesday.

BSF’s Jammu frontier inspector general NS Jamwal said, “Following detection of the tunnel, we entered around 150-200 feet inside it to see its dimensions, finish, mechanism and other evidences.”

Of late, Pakistan has upped its ante using drones and digging trans-border tunnels to push arms, ammunition, drugs and terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to fuel terrorism.

“We recovered sand bags with Pakistani markings and a rope on its mouth. Later, we found some made-in-Pakistan biscuit wrappers inside,” said the IGP.

He added that the make and design of the tunnel was similar to those detected in the past. “But in tunnels detected earlier, rainwater used to inundate them in monsoon. I think this tunnel was a fresh one, dug in dry season after monsoon,” he said.

A man with an average height of five to six feet could have easily walked in with a bending posture inside the tunnel which was detected by the Border Security Force (BSF) on November 22 in Samba sector, said a top official.

The tunnel, which was around 160m inside the Indian territory was detected near Regal post in Samba sector on November 22. It had originated from Chak Bhura post of Pak Rangers and was strengthened by small wooden planks. It was dug 20-feet deep beneath the ground and had a diameter of three feet.

The four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who used the tunnel to infiltrate, were killed in an operation at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota, Jammu, on November 19.

They were in constant touch with their handlers in Pakistan via digital mobile radio. “Kahan pahunche? kya soorat-e-haal hai? Koi mushkil toh nahi?” texts were sent to the terrorists by their handlers in Shakargarh area of Punjab’s Narowal district in Pakistan.

The recovered digital mobile radio was manufactured by a Pakistani company ‘Micro Electronics’ and QMobile Smartphone. In addition, a wireless set and a GPS device were also recovered.

The four Jaish terrorists had sneaked into India along with a huge consignment of arms and ammunition including six AK-56 rifles, five AK-47 rifles, three pistols, 16 AK magazines, a packet of RDX, 20 Chinese hand grenades, six UBGL grenades and 20 kgs of explosive.

(With inputs from Agencies)