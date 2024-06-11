Asked to pay toll fee, bulldozer driver goes on rampage in U.P.'s Hapur | VIDEO

Chaos erupted at a toll plaza in Hapur when a bulldozer driver went on a rampage with his heavy vehicle after being asked to pay the toll fee. The incident, which occurred at Pilkhuwa toll plaza, was caught on camera and the video quickly went viral on social media. The driver crashed into toll booths and damaged other vehicles while attempting to flee.(X/screengrab)

“Hapur Police got the information today through a video on social media in which a JCB driver was seen vandalising the Pilkhuwa toll plaza. Soon, we arrested him and his JCB has been seized,” Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said in a video.

The video shows the driver, identified as being under the influence of alcohol, crashing into the toll booths.

Police said the driver also damaged other vehicles while attempting to flee the scene. In another video, the rogue driver was seen trying to hit those chasing.

"Pilkhuwa police station has registered a case against the driver under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder). It has also been found that the JCB driver also tried to damage other vehicles while fleeing the scene. A case has been registered in this connection under relevant sections at Garh Mukteshwar police station. Action is also being taken under the Gunda Act," SP Verma added.

In a video shared by Hapur Police, two police officials were seen escorting the accused outside the Garh Mukteshwar police station.