Bullet train project paves way for better roads in Diva

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:45 IST

After being neglected for years, the far-flung suburb of Diva is set to get wider roads.

After Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train was proposed from Diva, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has turned its attention to make better roads.

It has proposed to spend Rs50 lakh on formulating a detailed project report (DPR) for a 4-km-long road to be developed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The road from Mathardi to Kalyan Phata near Katai Naka is being proposed to connect Diva to Kalyan Shil Road.

The proposal to make the DPR for the 60-m-wide road will be tabled in the general body meeting to be held next week. The road will ease congestion in Sandap village in Diva while linking the area to Badlapur and nearby towns through Katai Naka.

After the DPR is prepared by the corporation, it will be developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

An official from TMC requesting anonymity said, “A station at Mathardi has been proposed for the bullet train in Diva. The Diva-Panvel railway corridor has been proposed in the same area. Mathardi is the single station for the bullet train in Thane district, thus it will attract huge crowd to Diva. Moreover these emerging projects will also increase the residential complexes in Diva in future. The population and the congestion on the road is bound to increase in future. Thus we have proposed to develop a 4-km road from Mathardi.”

The road from Mathardi to Agasan is 1.5 km while the second phase of the road from Agasan to Kalyan-Phata along Katai Naka is 2.5 km.

The official said, “The entire road is 4 km long. The stretch till Agasan is under the TMC jurisdiction while the road from Agasan to Katai Naka is under MIDC. The road will be developed by MMRDA. We will make a DPR and submit it to MMRDA. We have made a budget allocation of ₹50 lakh to appoint a consultant for the bullet train.”

He said that though the road is built by MMRDA most of the road is in TMC jurisdiction.

“The residents of Diva will benefit by this road. Around 1.5 km of the road is in TMC limit. So, we have decided to make the DPR for the road to speed up the project.”

MMRDA officials said that a meeting was held few months ago. “It was decided that the DPR will be prepared by TMC. It will give a budget estimate for the road and we will build it,” said an MMRDA official.

The collector department has completed the land acquisition project for the bullet train.

Pandurang Rajgude, 45, a resident said, “There is a narrow road connecting Kalyan Phata and Dombivli to Diva. The road crosses Sandap village and is narrow 6-metre road. There is lot of congestion on this road during the peak hours, while the condition is worse in monsoon as the entire road wears off. A wider road will ease the congestion in Diva. It should have being constructed long ago and not waited for the bullet train project.”

TMC had also earlier de-reserved plots for hospitals, schools, playgrounds, affordable housing, pumping station, police station and waste treatment plants in Diva for the bullet train.