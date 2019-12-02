Bus driver, insurer to pay ₹10.5 lakh to Kullu accident victim

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:35 IST

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) of Mohali has directed had directed a private bus operator, its driver and an insurance firm to pay ₹10.45 lakh as compensation to the family of a Kullu-based mason who died in a road accident in April this year.

The accident claims tribunal presided over by Devinder Kumar Gupta, said the compensation would be paid with 7.5% interest and is to be paid ‘jointly and severally’ by bus driver Partap Singh and owner Mansa Ram, both hailing from Kullu, and insurance company New India Assurance Company Limited.

The claim seeking compensation was filed by Beena Devi, widow of victim Chove Ram and his two children.

46-year-old Chove Ram was travelling in a bus owned by Thakur Coach from Grammang to Kullu on April 4, 2019. When the bus which was speeding reached near Gaushala Dhara Tin under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kullu police station, its driver lost control following which the vehicle fell into a 70-feet gorge. Chove Ram sustained serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body, and died at regional hospital, Kullu.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the driver of the bus for rash and negligent driving at Kullu Sadar police station.

Responding to the victim’s family’s petition, the owner and driver of the bus denied of their vehicle being involved in the accident, while the insurance company claimed that the bus was being driven in violation to the laid conditions. The tribunal overruled their arguments saying, “ There is no evidence regarding breach of any condition of the insurance policy.”