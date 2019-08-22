Buses carrying passengers of IndiGo, SpiceJet collide at Delhi airport

cities

Two weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a checklist to airports and airlines to avoid accidents on the airside, two buses carrying passengers of IndiGo and SpiceJet collided with each other at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s (IGIA’s) on August 18. No one was hurt.

A month ago, a similar incident was reported at the airport in which four passengers had sustained injuries.

DGCA is now investigating the matter and asked operators to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“The SpiceJet bus was carrying passengers who had arrived from Jammu and was going to Terminal 1. At the apron area, another bus carrying passengers from an IndiGo flight collided. The airport driving permits of both drivers have been seized,” said a senior airport official.

According to DGCA, since January this year, seven ground incidents have been reported, some involving aircraft, at the Delhi airport.

In two cases, the engine of an aircraft was hit by a ground power unit, in one case by a ladder and in another case by a toilet cart.

Similarly, in Mumbai, one aircraft was hit by a ground tractor, another by an empty container trolley and the third by a flying container. Similar incidents were reported in Hyderabad, Trichy, Chennai, Cochin, Rajkot and Tirupati.

IndiGo blamed it on construction activity at the airport.

“Owing to construction work at the airport and vehicular congestion, there was a minor touch between the ferry coaches of IndiGo and another airline on August 18, 2019. No injuries were reported,” the IndiGo spokesperson said.

“A SpiceJet coach was hit by the coach of another airline at the Delhi airport on August 18. No passenger or staff was injured,” the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

On July 13, four passengers suffered minor injuries after buses of IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines collided at the Delhi airport’s Terminal 2.

Such incidents forced DGCA to issue a checklist to airlines and airport operators. The regulator said it would do an audit in two months and every quarter to ensure the checklist is being followed.

The checklist details the ground facilities check, including the passenger boarding bridge, condition of apron/marking/lighting, aircraft fuelling, pushback and handling of arrival and departure of aircraft.

