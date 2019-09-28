Capt, Badals deviously complicating Bargari issue: Khaira

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:12 IST

CHANDIGARH Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday accused chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the Badals of conniving to confuse the people, particularly the Sikhs, on the investigation of Bargari sacrilege cases and subsequent police firing incidents.

In a statement, Khaira said both Amarinder and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal were not interested in bringing the “real culprits” to book since the name of Badal family and Dera Sacha Sauda leaders had figured in the report of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and two special investigation teams (SITs). “The CM is not keen to take back the probe of sacrilege cases from CBI due to pressure from the Akalis and the BJP,” he claimed.

The PEP chief alleged that Amarinder was playing mischief and prolonging the process of investigation to let the Badals and dera leaders go scot free in sacrilege cases. He asked the CM what administrative and legal steps he had taken except issuing press statements to get the case back from CBI.

He said Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also playing to the gallery by seeking a fair probe into the sacrilege cases but had not used her influence in the central government to force the CBI to return the case files to Punjab Police.

He also appealed to all likeminded Sikh organisations to observe October 14 as ‘black day’ to lodge their protest against the state government for its failure to give justice to two Sikh youth killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan four years ago.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 01:12 IST