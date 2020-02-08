Car of missing Panipat property dealer found in Karnal canal

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:42 IST

Two days after a Panipat-based property dealer went missing, his car was recovered from Avardhan canal in Budhanpur village of Karnal district on Saturday.

As per the police, Naresh Sharma, 52, a resident of Yamuna Enclave in Panipat city, left his office in his Toyota Etios car on Thursday evening, but did not reach home.

Karnal police said the crime investigation agency of their Panipat counterparts had contacted them for the recovery of Sharma’s car from the canal.

The car has been pulled out, but there is no clue of Naresh yet, the Karnal police said.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar said the Panipat police have already registered a missing person report in this case.

“His family members have confirmed that the car recovered from the canal belongs to Naresh. However, we are clueless about Sharma’s whereabouts,” he added.

‘Car’s number plates missing’

The DSP said both number plates of the car were missing when it was retrieved.

“We gathered the details about the car through the engine and chassis number,” he added.

As per the police, the car fell in the waterbody on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but it was yet to be ascertained who was driving the car and how it reached Karnal.

Naresh’s brother-in-law Suresh said they had filed a police complaint few hours after he did not reach home. “There is no trace of Naresh and this has deepened our worries. We want the police to intensify their efforts in searching him without any further delay,” he added.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said as of now, there was no clue of Naresh, but the CIA II of Panipat police was investigating the case and was hopeful that it will soon be solved.