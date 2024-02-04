Car robber killed in gunfire in police encounter in UP's Meerut

On January 22, Vinay Kumar had made his escape opening gunfire at police, wounding sub inspector Munesh Kumar. HT Image

Kumar died during treatment late Saturday evening after being shot in retaliation in a police encounter, said Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

On the night of January 22, police responded to a car robbery in an area under Kankarkheda Police Station.

Since the vehicle was fitted with GPS, police managed to locate the robbers and began chasing them.

While being chased, the car robbers opened fire at police and wounded police outpost in-charge Munesh Kumar in the chest, the officer said.

Kumar was admitted to hospital and is recovering from the wound.

Police identified the robbers as Vinay Verma, Anuj, and Naresh Sagar with the help of CCTV cameras, the SSP said.

On Saturday evening, Vinay Verma and Naresh Sagar were arrested while planning to flee to Agra by bus, he said.

Verma, during interrogation, confessed that it was he who had shot at police. He was taken to the place where he hid the weapon used in the incident, the SSP said.

According to the officer, Verma, while at the spot, again tried to escape from police custody and gave a gunshot wound to a constable in his arm.

He said that police surrounded Verma and shot at him in retaliation.

"Vinay got seriously injured in the police firing and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries," said the SSP

He added, "More than six cases of attempt to murder, robbery, Gangster Act and theft are registered against Verma at various police stations of the district."