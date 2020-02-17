e-paper
Carpenter held for touching 10-year-old girl inappropriately

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A carpenter was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for touching a 10-year-old girl at his work site inappropriately.

The man was initially identified only as Sahiram by the 37-year-old mother of the child who is the complainant in the case. He was later identified as Sahiram Bishnoi, 32, according to assistant inspector (API) Sapna Devtale of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

“He is brought to the police station, will be arrested and produced in the court tomorrow,” said API Devtale.

The family of the child had hired him to fix a plumbing problem in their house in Wakad on Sunday afternoon when the complainant, who is a housewife, was home with her daughter.

Around 1pm, the carpenter took the girl inside the bathroom under the pretext of showing her the newly fixed lock of the bathroom door, according to the complaint.

As the girl entered the bathroom with him, the man ran his hand down her back and kissed her face before she ran out.

The girl told her mother about the incident. The complainant submitted a written complaint to the police.

A case under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, 9, 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Wakad police station.

