Unnao case: CBI conducts searches at 17 locations in four districts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday carried out comprehensive searches at 17 locations in four districts of the state as part of its ongoing investigation into the car-truck collision in Rae Bareli district in which the Unnao gang-rape survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan were critically injured while her aunt and the aunt’s sisters were killed on July 28, officials said.

The CBI officials also took one person, identified as Naveen Singh, into their custody for allegedly issuing threats to the gang-rape survivor and her family, they added.

An Unnao police officer said Naveen Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, who is a co-accused along with expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the gang-rape case. He said Naveen Singh was accused of issuing threats to the survivor’s family. Shashi and her elder son Shubham Singh, who is also a co-accused in the gang-rape, are currently in jail.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur confirmed that teams of the central agency carried out searches in over 15 locations in Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur and Banda on the premises of the accused and others associated with them in an ongoing investigation into the gang-rape survivor’s accident.

Sharing more details, a police official assisting the CBI said an 18-member CBI team visited the MLA’s residence in Unnao’s Makhi village and searched the entire house. He said the CBI team scanned the CCTV footage at the MLA’s house and recorded statements of several villagers and police personnel of the local Makhi police station.

The team also visited the houses of nine other accused named in the FIR of criminal conspiracy allegedly hatched to eliminate the gang-rape survivor. This FIR was registered at the Gurubakshganj police station of Rae Bareli in connection with the road accident.

He said the houses of the accused, in Unnao as well as Lucknow, were searched. The residence of Shashi Singh in Unnao was among these properties, he added.

“Other than the MLA, nine other people named in the FIR were his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Shashi Singh’s husband Haripal Singh, her son Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and the MLA’s advocate Awadesh Singh. There were 20 unidentified people too,” he ssaid.

“These nine accused were also called to the CBI office in Lucknow for questioning,” he said.

A CBI team confirmed that they also visited the houses of truck owner Devendra Kishore Pal and truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal in Fatehpur and truck cleaner Mohan Srivas’s residence in Banda.

Earlier, on July 28, the accident took place when the survivor along with her lawyer, aunt and the aunt’s sister, was going to meet her uncle, who was lodged in Rae Bareli district jail in a separate case of attempt to murder in 2000. The car had collided with the truck near Ataura police outpost.

SENGAR QUESTIONED AGAIN

A CBI team questioned expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh for the second consecutive day at Sitapur district jail on Sunday. A Sitapur police official said the CBI team reached the jail at around 12.30pm and remained there for around three hours. He said the team scanned the visitors’ register and the CCTV footage.

The official said the MLA and Shashi Singh were likely to be taken to Delhi on Monday so that they could be produced before a local court where four cases related to the Unnao gang-rape were transferred on the direction of the apex court last week.

