Celebration, the flavour of I-Day celebrations

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:19 IST

Gurugram Early morning showers threatened to dampen spirits of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, but citizens ventured out of their homes despite a cloudy skyline to hoist flags, sing the national anthem to celebrate the freedom of being independent.

Around 9am, Tau Devi Lal stadium saw a flutter of activity as the national flag was hoisted by state finance minister and chief guest, Captain (retd) Abhimanyu Singh. Three contingents of the Gurugram Police — Gurugram police women’s group, male police unit and the traffic police unit — participated in a parade, led by assistant commissioner of police Usha Kundu.

The women’s unit ranked first, followed by the traffic police unit. Each were awarded ₹1 lakh for their display of might. School and college students, dressed in colourful traditional Haryanvi ghagra choli, added to the celebrations with dance performances. The students also displayed their acrobatic skills by performing various formations, atop each other. A musical enactment of the freedom struggle was also put up, with several children dressed as British officers.

“The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated at the Devi Lal Sports Complex in Gurugram with colourful programmes filled with joy, hilariousness and patriotism,” said Subhash Bhoken, spokesperson of city police.

Residents of DLF-5 participated in a five-kilometre marathon to mark the day. Residents, dressed in colourful running shorts and sneakers, walked in to DLF Club5 at 7am to register for the Freedom Run. Over 1,200 residents of various age groups ran along Golf Course Road. The event also comprised hoisting of the national flag and a rendition of the national anthem.

“This is the first time I am participating in a run on Independence Day, but it is an innovative way to celebrate the day,” said 45-year-old KL Koul, a resident of Carlton in DLF-5.

Individual residencies in the city held community based celebrations in their complexes, with tricolour balloons and banners adorning their complexes.

“We held the flag hoisting around 9am, sang the national anthem and distributed sweets. There was even a musical parade. Security guards of the society participated in the parade. Food stalls were set up, where my family had breakfast,” said Anu Singh, a resident of M3M Woodshire in Sector 107. She added that her entire family, including her five-year-old son, took part the festivities.

“We had a small celebration with flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem. The society kids sang songs. Then, we had tea and snacks. It was a simple celebration to get the residents together and mark the day,” said Anil Sud, president of Vipul Belmonte RWA, in Sector 53.

