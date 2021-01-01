e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Central Railway announcers in Mumbai go on strike after one attempts suicide over non-payment of salary

Central Railway announcers in Mumbai go on strike after one attempts suicide over non-payment of salary

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:36 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
On Wednesday, Venkatesh Vemuganti, 28, a resident of Ulhasnagar working as an announcer appointed by A and S Outsourcing Solutions, attempted suicide.
On Wednesday, Venkatesh Vemuganti, 28, a resident of Ulhasnagar working as an announcer appointed by A and S Outsourcing Solutions, attempted suicide.(PTI)
         

More than 200 contract-based announcers of the Central Railway (CR) went on strike on Thursday at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, a day after one of their own attempted suicide.

On Wednesday, Venkatesh Vemuganti, 28, a resident of Ulhasnagar working as an announcer appointed by A and S Outsourcing Solutions, attempted suicide. He also recorded a video of the act and posted it online. Earlier, he had even tweeted to the ministry of labour complaining about non-payment of salary for the last four-five months. He was later hospitalised in Central Hospital.

“ I had no other option than taking the step as my family is solely dependent on me. I tried to meet the authorities several times for the payment but they did not respond. It is not just me who is facing this problem but around 200 like me,” said Venkatesh.

“When others learned about my state, they decided to call off their duty and went on strike. I get paid ₹12,800 monthly. The agency people also threatened me, asking to withdraw my complaints.”

On Thursday, the announcers thronged the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar and began a strike. They further travelled to CSMT to meet the authorities and raise their complaints. The strike also affected the manpower for the daily announcement at the railway stations.

“We will continue the strike till our demands are met. The railway has now asked the ticket collectors to do the announcements due to our absence,” Venkatesh added.

Chief public relations officer of CR, Shivaji Sutar, said, “ We have done the alternate arrangements at certain stations to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.”

Meanwhile, the CR officials and the contract agency refuted the allegations claiming that the payment was done.

“No payment to the outsourced agency has been withheld by Central Railway. The contractor has been advised to take appropriate action,” said Sutar.

The agency, in a written letter to the CR, mentioned that the said contractor was making false allegations and trying to defame the agency.

Dhumketu Dharamshi, admin manager of the agency, said, “ I personally met Venkatesh and heard his problems. We have already given a cheque of ₹18,967 to him but he refused to accept it. This clearly proves that he has fabricated the story to defame the agency.”

top news
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
‘An amazing moment for UK,’ says British PM Boris Johnson as country moves out of EU
‘An amazing moment for UK,’ says British PM Boris Johnson as country moves out of EU
As cases fall, Delhi govt orders 115 hospitals to scale down Covid beds
As cases fall, Delhi govt orders 115 hospitals to scale down Covid beds
Controversial Hathras DM among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP
Controversial Hathras DM among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
2021 brings hope, ready for largest vaccine drive: PM Modi
2021 brings hope, ready for largest vaccine drive: PM Modi
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In