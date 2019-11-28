Centre approves new government t medical college in Kapurthala

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:58 IST

The Centre has approved a new government medical college in Kapurthala with a total budget of Rs 325 crore. With an intake capacity of 100 seats, it is expected to be functional in 2022.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare approved the college near the Kapurthala civil hospital on Thursday under a centrally sponsored scheme after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh took up the matter with it.

Under the project, the Centre will contribute Rs 195 crore or 60% of the cost and the Punjab government will put the remaining Rs 130 crore.

State principal Secretary, medical education and research, DK Tiwari said that the college will be set up on 11 acres at a distance of 1.5 km from the civil hospital, which will be upgraded from a 220 to a 500-bed hospital.

The rehabilitation centre at the site for the college at present will be shifted to the civil hospital. A new building will also come up at the hospital along with residential accommodation for staff.

Tiwari said that the college is dedicated to the 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Capt Amarinder Singh had written three letters to Union minister Harsh Vardhan, urging him to sanction the project after the department sent him a detailed report last year.

Director, medical education and research, Avneesh Kumar said 99 posts are required for running the medical college. Work will begin once the documentation process is complete.

At present, Punjab has three government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. Another medical college is coming up in Mohali, and the fifth has been sanctioned for Kapurthala.