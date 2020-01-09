Chandigarh-based designer to pep up Mubarakpur’s handloom sarees

cities

LUCKNOW: The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) has engaged a Chandigarh-based fashion designer to give a modern look to handloom sarees weaved in Mubarakpur in Azamgarh district.

The ITRHD is an NGO that works for preservation of heritage and culture in rural areas and has been working in three Azamgarh villages – Mubarakpur, Nizamabad, Hariharpur – for several years.

Mubarakpur is famous for handloom weaving, Nizamabad for black pottery, terracotta and Hariharpur for Classical music.

The trust has also decided to construct a new building for a school they are running for children of musicians in Hariharpur village.

“Handloom weavers of Mubarakpur are world famous. Sarees weaved by them are much in demand not only in India but also in the international market,” Yogendra Narain, former chief secretary, UP government told media persons on Thursday.

“We have hired a Chandigarh-based fashion designer to give a more modern look to these sarees. It will help weavers compete in the international market and make their product more saleable,” he added.

The ITRHD is also coming up with a new building for the school it is running for children of musicians in Hariharpur village.

“This school is up to Class 8. We are planning to extend it and a new school building is also being planned,” said Narain.

The ITRHD is providing free education to children of Hariharpur village. For the past four years, the trust is running this school successfully. It is also paying salaries to teachers on its own.

AZAMGARH FESTIVAL

The ITRHD is organising a six-day Azamgarh Festival 2020 from Friday at the UP Tourism campus, Gomti Nagar.

Artisans from Azamgarh will display their craftwork in 20 stalls that would be set up for the event.

“Locals will get an opportunity to purchase famous handloom sarees of Mubarakpur, fabric, men’s clothing material of finest quality,” informed Yogendra Narain.

World famous black pottery will also available at the fest.

Musicians of Hariharpur will perform on the last day of the event.

Singers, including children, will enthrall music lovers in Benaras- Hariharpur Gharana.

Famous singer Malini Awasthi will also perform on the occasion.

There will be no entry fee in the six-day fest.