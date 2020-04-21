e-paper
Home / Cities / Chandigarh Golf Club distributing food to the needy amid Covid-19 lockdown

Chandigarh Golf Club distributing food to the needy amid Covid-19 lockdown

The club is also supporting over 250 caddies with ration and monetary assistance

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Chandigarh
HT Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh Golf Club is preparing 600 meals per day and distributing them to the needy at Indira Colony (IT Park) and Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

The club will continue distributing food packets for two weeks. The club is also supporting over 250 caddies with ration and monetary assistance.

The caddies earn wages on a daily-basis and their income has stopped amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Business council donates fogging machines, masks

Chandigarh Business Council donated two fogging machines, 500 bottles of sanitisers and 2,000 three-ply masks to municipal commissioner KK Yadav, on Monday. CBC president Neeraj Bajaj said they will arrange more masks and safety equipment for the MC in the future.

Sector 9 RWA donates masks

Chandigarh Members of the Sector 9 residents’ welfare association (RWA) donated N-95 masks to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), on Monday. The donation was made by president of the RWA, Justice GR Majithia (retired), for the safety of doctors and medical workers.

