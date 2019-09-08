Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying banned injections

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:51 IST

A Chandigarh court has sent a 31-year-old man of Daria village to 10 years in jail in a drug case.

The court of additional district and sessions judge on Friday also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, indentified as Suraj, who was arrested in 2017 for possessing 26 banned injections.

According to the FIR registered on October 7, 2017, a police team was patrolling near the Bapu Dham light point when they saw the man coming from the Transport Chowk side in Sector 26. He was holding a carry bag and got nervous on seeing the cops.

As he turned the other side and started walking away briskly, police got suspicious and intercepted him.

On frisking him, they found 26 vials — 13 each of buprenorphine (2ml each) and pheniramine maleate (10ml each). As he was unable to produce any licence or permit to carry the drugs, he was booked under Section 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Buprenorphine is an opioid that is more potent and longer lasting analgesic than morphine. Used to prevent withdrawal symptoms in drug addicts, if consumed in unregulated amounts it becomes addictive. Pheniramine maleate has a sedative action and is used to prevent or treat allergic reactions. Even it is habit-forming in nature.

RECENT CONVICTIONS

September 3 : Kuldeep, 33, of Maloya awarded 10-year jail for carrying 24 banned injections

August 21: Naveen Goswami, 28, of Dhanas gets 3 years for possessing 10 vials of banned injections

August 17 : Sarabjeet Singh, 29, of Mohali sent to 10 years in jail for carrying 30 banned injections

August 6 : Sanjeev Kumar Bawa, of Sector 24 gets one-year jail after being caught with 30 injections

August 5 : Dharmenda of Ram Darbar awarded 10-year jail for possessing 24 banned injections

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 00:51 IST