Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
‘0001’ sold for staggering 25 lakh at Chandigarh RLA e-auction

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The second highest bid of ₹15 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0002” fetched RLA the third-highest bid of ₹13.38 lakh

The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001”, of the “CH01-CY” series, earned the highest bid of 25 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Monday.

Only owners who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction. (Getty Images/Hemera)
Only owners who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction. (Getty Images/Hemera)

The second highest bid of 15 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0002” fetched RLA the third-highest bid of 13.38 lakh. Also, number 0009 of the same series was auctioned for 11.58 lakh, 0005 for 10.27 lakh, 0003 for 7.71 lakh, 9999 for 7.00 lakh, 0004 for 6.49 lakh, 0006 6.46 lakh and 1111 for 4.52 lakh.

Only owners who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction. In the auction held in August 2012, fancy number “CH01-AP-0001” was auctioned for 26.05 lakh, which remains the highest bid for a vehicle registration number in the city.

Tuesday, March 04, 2025
