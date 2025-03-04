‘0001’ sold for staggering 25 lakh at Chandigarh RLA e-auction

The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001”, of the “CH01-CY” series, earned the highest bid of ₹25 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Monday. Only owners who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction. (Getty Images/Hemera)

The second highest bid of ₹15 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0002” fetched RLA the third-highest bid of ₹13.38 lakh. Also, number 0009 of the same series was auctioned for ₹11.58 lakh, 0005 for ₹10.27 lakh, 0003 for ₹7.71 lakh, 9999 for ₹7.00 lakh, 0004 for ₹6.49 lakh, 0006 ₹ ₹6.46 lakh and 1111 for ₹4.52 lakh.

Only owners who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction. In the auction held in August 2012, fancy number “CH01-AP-0001” was auctioned for ₹26.05 lakh, which remains the highest bid for a vehicle registration number in the city.