10 days on, woman injured in Srinagar grenade attack succumbs

The 40-year-old woman injured in the November 3 grenade blast at Srinagar on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries after battling for life at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for 10 days. The distraught mother of the woman killed in the November 3 grenade blast during her funeral in Bandipora. (REUTERS)

The deceased, Abida alias Sumaiya Jan, a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, is survived by three young children – aged 6, 4 and 2 – and husband Zahoor Ahmad Lone.

SMHS hospital medical superintendent Tasneem Showkat said, “She had attained head injuries and underwent craniotomy. She was in the ICU and succumbed to her injuries.”

On November 3, a grenade attack by terror associates at the crowded Sunday Market in Srinagar had left 12 civilians, including Abida, injured.

“Abida was a daughter of Kashmir. She was hit by a piece of shrapnel in her head which had pierced her brain. Her only sin was that she had gone shopping to the market,” said an angry relative of Abida, adding, “Is our Kashmir not safe anymore? I want justice for her children.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police cracked the grenade attack case within five days and arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associates in the city allegedly involved in the case.

Earlier, Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi had said two of the 12 victims, Abida and Habibullah, had been seriously injured.

Srinagar Police said they conducted exhaustive investigation which finally led to the arrest of three terrorist associates identified as Usama Yaseen Sheikh son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar and Afnan Mansoor Naik son of Manzoor Ahmad Naik resident of Watoo, currently residing in Ikhrajpora, Srinagar.

The terrorist associates, now in police custody, were found to have provided planning and logistical support, including reconnaissance. “Usama Sheikh, an OGW with a history of involvement in terrorism-related activities, executed the grenade attack,” a police spokesperson said.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused persons were acting under the direction of two identified terrorist handlers of Pakistan based proscribed LeT terrorist outfit. However, their identities are being withheld at this stage as the investigation continues,” the spokesperson said.