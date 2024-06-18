10 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 88 lakh in US

In yet another auction of Chandigarh’s heritage items, as many as 10 artefacts from the city were auctioned in the US on Sunday for a whopping ₹88.03 lakh. The pair of advocate chairs went for the highest price of ₹ 15.79 lakh. (HT File Photo/For representation only)

The artefacts, designed by architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of advocate chairs, a pair of easy armchairs, a set of a desk and chair, a pair of committee armchairs, a public bench, a set of three high stools, a pair of senate armchairs, a rare lounge armchair, a desk and office armchair, and a linen chest.

The pair of advocate chairs went for the highest price of ₹15.79 lakh. In another auction in the US in May, six heritage items from the city were auctioned for ₹51 lakh at Los Angeles, California. Earlier, in April, seven artefacts from Chandigarh went under the hammer for ₹69.18 lakh in Chicago, US.