10 kg heroin recovered from 3 in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 15, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder and Davinder alias Munna were arrested on April 10 with a bag containing 8.5 kg heroin

Over 1.4 kg heroin was seized in Rajouri district, taking the overall recovery of the narcotic from three cross-border smugglers who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday to 9.98 kg, police said.

A village defence guard (VDG) member from Makri village had raised an alarm after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving suspiciously (HT File)

Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder and Davinder alias Munna were arrested on April 10 with a bag containing 8.5 kg heroin.

A village defence guard (VDG) member from Makri village had raised an alarm after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving suspiciously.

Their fourth associate had managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him, officials said.

Makri village falls ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

The recovery of 1.44 kgs heroin was made on Saturday night on disclosure of the arrested smugglers, who have admitted to their involvement in the crime during sustained questioning, a police spokesperson said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that three vehicles — a dumper, a motorcycle and a load carrier — were used for smuggling the drugs, he said.

All the vehicles were seized in instant case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The spokesperson added further investigation was underway and all forward and backward linkages would be identified and dealt with strictly.

