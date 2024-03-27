1,020 litres of lahan seized from Dera Bassi

Jumping into action mode following the Sangrur hooch tragedy which claimed 20 lives, and in wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the local excise department seized 1,020 litres of lahan (illicit liquor) from Behra village of Dera Bassi on Monday. Jumping into action mode following the Sangrur hooch tragedy which claimed 20 lives, and in wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the local excise department seized 1,020 litres of lahan (illicit liquor) from Behra village of Dera Bassi on Monday. (HT File)

An excise team raided the village following a tip-off and recovered the lahan, a gas stove and some drums. The accused fled upon seeing the raiding party. As per information, the accused brewed the illicit liquor on panchayat land and were using a tarpaulin to cover it.

Dera Bassi police have booked unidentified persons under the Excise Act.

Assistant excise commissioner Ashok Chalhotra said that since the code of conduct came into force on March 16, 54 liquor bottles have been seized, five FIRs registered and eight persons arrested under Excise Act. Two FIRs have also been registered against hookah bars in Kharar and Mullanpur.

Chalhotra said, “We are keeping a strict vigil on the porous borders along Chandigarh and Haryana to curb the flow of illegal liquor to the district. Our department, in coordination with the district police, has earmarked 26 interstate entry points here from Chandigarh, Ambala and Panchkula side. Joint nakas have been laid along with the local police at all the entry points.”

Mohali Police registered a total of 87 FIRs from March 1, 2023, to March 20, 2024, and recovered 13,932 bottles of liquor and 285 litres of lahan.