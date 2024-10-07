107 medals, 1,547 degrees awarded at PGIMER’s 38th convocation

As many as 107 students from various medical fields were honoured with medals for their academic brilliance and 1,547 graduates received their degrees during the 38th convocation of PGIMER on Sunday. (From left) PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal with former director Dr Jagat Ram and Niti Ayog member Dr Vinod K Paul conferring degrees during the institute's 38th convocation on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

NITI Aayog member Prof Vinod K Paul was the chief guest and the former PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram was the guest of honour.

Delivering his convocation address, prof Paul urged the young graduates to keep “Nation first and Self last”.

For the first time in PGIMER’s history, ethnic wear was introduced as the official dress code for the convocation. Faculty members and students donned traditional attire, complemented by a customised stole bearing the PGIMER logo.