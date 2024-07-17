10-year-old boy washed away in seasonal drain in Panchkula

A 10-year-old boy was washed away in a seasonal drain in Buddanpur village of Panchkula amid the downpour on Tuesday. NDRF teams search for the minor boy near Zirakpur bridge on Tuesday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

As per information, the child, along with his younger brother, had gone to take a dip in the drain. As it started raining, the younger brother came out of the water and asked the older one to follow suit. But when the boy was coming out, he slipped and fell into the drain and was washed away in the strong current.

The victim’s brother called out for help after which their father reached the spot.

After a failed attempt to trace the child, the father informed the authorities and an NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) reached the spot.

Search operations were on at the time of filing of the report but there was no trace of the child.

The child’s father works at a scrap dealer’s shop in Buddanpur while his mother had passed away some years ago.

As per the area councillor, Usha Rani, the seasonal drain flows into village from Mansa Devi complex and goes till Dera Bassi. “A tender was floated long ago to construct a boundary wall so that residents do not enter the drain but it was never completed,” she added.

Waterlogging seen in several areas

Meanwhile, several areas of the tricity witnessed waterlogging after 41 mm rain on Tuesday. In Chandigarh, the worst-hit areas were the lightpoints of Sector 27/28, Sector 36/37 and Sector 42/43, besides the inner roads of Sector 43, near the Judicial Academy.

Waterlogging was also seen on the Sector 19/27 road, Sector 20/21 Labour Chowk, Kisan Bhawan Chowk, Sector 22/23/35/36 lightpoint, Piccadilly Chowk, Sector 21/22/34/35 lighpoint, Sector 28/29 road, the underpass near the CTU workshop in Industrial Area Phase-I and Sector 35/43 dividing road.

A pothole emerged on the road near the Sukhna Lake towards Kishangarh turn. Due to the ongoing civil works at Sector 40/41/54/55 chowk, a huge traffic jam was witnessed on the Sector 40/41 dividing road and traffic had to be diverted to alternative routes.

Rain, thunderstorms on cards for next 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning is likely on July 17 and 18.

The showers brought down the city’s day temperature to 37°C on Tuesday from 37.4°C on Monday. Similarly, the minimum temperature went up from 29.8°C on Monday to 30.6°C, 4 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 34°C while the minimum will remain between 28°C to 30°C, with overcast skies, according to IMD.