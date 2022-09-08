11 IAS, 16 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue and rehabilitation, and KAP Sinha, ACS, food processing, jails and elections, have swapped their positions
The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers in the state.
Veerendra Kumar Meena, principal secretary, freedom fighters, has been given the additional charge of printing and stationery, according to transfer orders.
Alaknanda Dayal is the new secretary, medical education, and in addition resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, whereas Chander Gaind has been posted as commissioner, Faridkot division. Daljit Singh Mangat has been made commissioner, Ferozepur division.
Vinay Bublani has been given the additional charge of nodal officer, anti-drug abuse campaign. Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu is the new managing director, Sugarfed, whereas Madhavi Kataria has been made director, social security, women and child development.
Senu Duggal has been posted as special secretary, general administration and coordination, and in addition special secretary, printing and stationery. Sandeep Kumar has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, rural development, Fazilka.
Among the PCS officers, Tej Kumar Goyal has been given the additional charge of director, social justice, empowerment and minorities. Rajesh Tripathi is the new additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and in addition director, land records, settlement and consolidation and land acquisition, Jalandhar. Neeru Katyal Gupta is the new additional secretary, personnel; Paramdeep Singh joint secretary, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs; Mandeep Kaur, ADC (rural development), Muktsar; Avneet Kaur, ADC (rural development), Mohali; Rajdeep Kaur, ADC (rural development), Malerkotla; Amandeep Kaur, ADC (urban development) Amritsar; and Lovjeet Kalsi, ADC (general), Barnala.
Navneet Kaur Bal, estate officer, Jalandhar development authority, has been posted as subdivisional magistrate, Bhulath.
Sonam Chaudhary has been given the additional charge of land acquisition collector, Ludhiana Improvement Trust. Ram Singh is the new SDM, Nihal Singh Wala and Suba Singh SDM, Lehragaga, and in addition SDM, Moonak.
Baljinder Singh Dhillon has been posted at the estate office, GLADA, Ludhiana.
Kanwarjeet Singh is SDM, Malout and in addition SDM, Gidderbaha, and Gagandeep Singh is SDM, Muktsar.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
