Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 IAS, 16 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

11 IAS, 16 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:35 PM IST

Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue and rehabilitation, and KAP Sinha, ACS, food processing, jails and elections, have swapped their positions

The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers in the state. (Image for representational purpose)
The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers in the state. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers in the state.

Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue and rehabilitation, and KAP Sinha, ACS, food processing, jails and elections, have swapped their positions.

Veerendra Kumar Meena, principal secretary, freedom fighters, has been given the additional charge of printing and stationery, according to transfer orders.

Alaknanda Dayal is the new secretary, medical education, and in addition resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, whereas Chander Gaind has been posted as commissioner, Faridkot division. Daljit Singh Mangat has been made commissioner, Ferozepur division.

Vinay Bublani has been given the additional charge of nodal officer, anti-drug abuse campaign. Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu is the new managing director, Sugarfed, whereas Madhavi Kataria has been made director, social security, women and child development.

Senu Duggal has been posted as special secretary, general administration and coordination, and in addition special secretary, printing and stationery. Sandeep Kumar has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, rural development, Fazilka.

Among the PCS officers, Tej Kumar Goyal has been given the additional charge of director, social justice, empowerment and minorities. Rajesh Tripathi is the new additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and in addition director, land records, settlement and consolidation and land acquisition, Jalandhar. Neeru Katyal Gupta is the new additional secretary, personnel; Paramdeep Singh joint secretary, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs; Mandeep Kaur, ADC (rural development), Muktsar; Avneet Kaur, ADC (rural development), Mohali; Rajdeep Kaur, ADC (rural development), Malerkotla; Amandeep Kaur, ADC (urban development) Amritsar; and Lovjeet Kalsi, ADC (general), Barnala.

Navneet Kaur Bal, estate officer, Jalandhar development authority, has been posted as subdivisional magistrate, Bhulath.

Sonam Chaudhary has been given the additional charge of land acquisition collector, Ludhiana Improvement Trust. Ram Singh is the new SDM, Nihal Singh Wala and Suba Singh SDM, Lehragaga, and in addition SDM, Moonak.

Baljinder Singh Dhillon has been posted at the estate office, GLADA, Ludhiana.

Kanwarjeet Singh is SDM, Malout and in addition SDM, Gidderbaha, and Gagandeep Singh is SDM, Muktsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said they expect help from Centre for funds for research, revamping the university, its hostels and houses. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research

    After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.

  • Eeshaan Agarwal with his parents and sister. (Sourced)

    NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

    “He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of NEET exam result in Ludhiana. Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92

    Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.

  • Representative image.

    Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested

    Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.

  • The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. (Twitter)

    Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal

    The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out