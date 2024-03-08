12 attackers fire at car-borne men, vandalise their vehicle in Ludhiana

At least 12 assailants opened fire targeting two car-borne men in Vijay Nagar near a shrine, police said on Thursday, police said. According to police, the occupants of the car managed to escape from the spot leaving the car on road on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)

According to police, the occupants of the car managed to escape from the spot leaving the car on road on Wednesday. The assailants vandalised the car before fleeing from the spot. The locals noticed the assailants escaping from the spot on bikes and cars and informed the police.

The Daresi police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police recovered a bullet shell from the spot. The occupants of the car are not identified yet. The police identified the owner of the car as Mukul of Vijay Nagar, who is wanted by the police in some cases. Mukul had enmity with a local offender Mohini Gagat. The police are scanning the connection.

According to the police, two men were commuting in the car when they were intercepted by at least 12 masked assailants laced with weapons. The assailants opened fire targeting the car. The occupants of the car left the vehicle and escaped from the spot. The assailants later vandalised the car and fled.

Mukul’s mother Anjana stated that some locals informed her that someone had opened fire targeting the car. She added that Mukul does not stay with them due to rivalry with some miscreants. She also alleged that the assailants wanted to kill her son.

She added that Mukul along with some of his friends had indulged in a scuffle with a miscreant Mohni Gagat around two years ago. Mukul and his friends had thrashed Mohni following which he nursed a rivalry against her son. Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said that the police have recovered one bullet shell from the spot. Car occupants have not come forward to file a complaint. The police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused. The SHO added that Gagat is lodged in jail.